SUV sideswipes parked car, hits tree, driver in critical condition

The driver of an SUV is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed on a residential street in East Kildonan, ending up partly in the front yard of a home.

Winnipeg police were called around 3:45 a.m. on Monday to Kimberly Avenue, between Watt and Golspie streets, after the SUV sideswiped a parked car then slammed into a boulevard tree.

The driver, who was the only one in the SUV, was extricated and rushed to hospital.

Several hours later the SUV was still crumpled near the tree as police investigated, placing dozens of evidence markers along the street and up the boulevard.

Pieces of the vehicle, torn off in the crash, were lying on the street and in the grass.

A parked car was sideswiped by a vehicle on Kimberly Avenue, and the driver's door was torn up. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The parked car, about three houses from where the SUV ended up, had the driver door ripped open and a back tire blown out.

Police are still investigating but they believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

