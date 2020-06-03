3 people taken to hospital after car crashes into building

Three people were sent to hospital after a car crashed into a building on Henderson Highway near Oakland Avenue Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called just before 9:30 p.m., the city says, and two people were sent to hospital in unstable condition and one in stable condition.

More than a dozen police officers could be seen gathering evidence behind police tape. Another car, which appeared to have been hit from behind, was left on Oakland Avenue. A sedan could be seen wedged into the front of a law office on Henderson.

As of 11 p.m., northbound Henderson Highway was closed at McLeod Avenue.

When contacted shortly after 10 p.m., Winnipeg police would only say they were responding to a report of a collision near the intersection.