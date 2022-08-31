4 injured in collision on southwestern Manitoba highway

A collision involving an SUV and pickup truck on Highway 10 south of Brandon left four people injured Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said.

Around 3 p.m., RCMP received reports of a northbound pickup truck veering into the oncoming lane and colliding with a southbound SUV, a spokesperson said in an email. The road was briefly closed to traffic.

The two people in the pickup — a man, 83, who was driving, and a 79-year-old woman — were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old man, and a woman who was a passenger were also injured and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP respond to a collision on Highway 10 south of Brandon on Wednesday. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The highway was reopened in the late afternoon.

