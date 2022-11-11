Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in Canupawakpa Dakota Nation death

A 15-year-old boy from Canupawakpa Dakota Nation in southwestern Manitoba has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a death in the community in July, RCMP say.

Police arrested the teen on Wednesday in the killing of 36-year-old Mathew Brown, Mounties said in a Thursday news release. He remains in custody.

RCMP said Brown and the boy now accused of killing him knew each other.

Investigators aren't looking for any other suspects, the release said.

Mounties previously said Brown was found inside a home on the First Nation on the morning of July 9, when police responded to an assault complaint.

He was declared dead at the home and his death was deemed suspicious, RCMP said.

Days later, police said the death was being considered a homicide.

Canupawakpa is located about 75 kilometres west of Brandon.