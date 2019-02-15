Man stabbed, robbed of cannabis after answering knock at door

A 36-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being attacked when he answered a knock at his door.

The man was stabbed in the upper body just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 12, when he opened the door at his home in the town of Gilbert Plains, about 275 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, RCMP said.

Two people pushed their way in and stole a small amount of cannabis from a table before running out and jumping into a waiting vehicle, police said.

Officers later found the vehicle parked at the side of Highway 5, west of Grandview. After a brief altercation, both people inside were arrested.

A 21-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, both from Gilbert Plains, are charged with break and enter, aggravated assault, robbery with a weapon, resisting arrest, uttering threats and failing to comply with prior court conditions.

The attackers and victim are known to each other, RCMP said.

