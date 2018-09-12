City mulling new fees, tax changes to cover cannabis-legalization costs

Legal cannabis will cost the City of Winnipeg an additional $1.8 million a year, according to a new report that says the city could recover the money through new fees or business taxes.

Cannabis will be legal in Canada on Oct. 17. In a report published Wednesday morning, Winnipeg chief corporate services officer Michael Jack predicts the Winnipeg Police Service will spend an additional $1.2 million a year as a result of legalization, while other city departments will incur almost $600,000 in new costs.

Jack notes Manitoba has not agreed to share new cannabis revenues with Winnipeg, even though the province is charging a six per cent social-responsibility fee on cannabis revenue and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is charging a nine per cent tax on wholesale cannabis sales.

As a result, the city is considering new licensing fees for cannabis distribution and sales — or a differential business-tax rate for cannabis-related businesses.

There is no mention of how these proposed measures would affect the retail price of cannabis, which the province hopes to keep down to prevent black-market sales.