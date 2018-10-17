Buzz grows as pot stores open in Manitoba

Cannabis stores open this morning in Manitoba, but unlike in some cities where long lines waited for the doors to open, the buzz took a little longer to set in for Winnipeg.

There was just one person in a lawn chair on the sidewalk in front of Tokyo Smoke in St. Boniface around 7 a.m. Wednesday and a couple of tents outside of the Delta 9 store on Dakota Street in St. Vital.

Pipes and other products are displayed inside Tokyo Smoke. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

But by 8:30, there were dozens of eager customers outside the Delta 9 location, while the line at Tokyo Smoke had grown as well.

Adam Clyne, 22, one of the first people to line up outside Tokyo Smoke on Wednesday, said it will be nice to buy cannabis safely from a store instead of from a dealer illegally. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

"I'm beyond excited. We've waited 95 years for prohibition to be ended regarding cannabis," said longtime cannabis advocate and former Green Party candidate Steven Stairs, who had the first campsite in line outside Delta 9.

The Tokyo Smoke location in St. Boniface has a clean, sleek look. (Lyza Sale/CBC )

"It's definitely a day to celebrate the wins that we've accomplished with this social change movement."

There are five stores ready for business in Winnipeg and one in Dauphin, with others expected to be ready within the coming months.

They are allowed to open as early as 8 a.m. but most were set to welcome customers at 10 a.m.

From outside the Tokyo Smoke location in Winnipeg, you can't see much, but inside the store, the product is advertised.

Strains are advertised inside the store with a description of the flower and recommended uses. (Lyza Sale/CBC ) A display inside Tokyo Smoke shows customers the amounts of cannabis they get in one gram, 3.5 grams and seven grams. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Customers will only be able to buy about four strains at that location today, but that's expected to grow to about 150 different strains in a couple of weeks, the company said.

Steven Stairs camped outside Delta 9 in St. Boniface, ahead of the cannabis store's grand opening on Wednesday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Stairs said he's looking forward to browsing the products on sale inside Delta 9.

"I'm really curious to see. I'm a classic pothead kind of a guy — I like to see the strains of flower that they have out there. I'd like to know the different indicas, sativas, hybrids they have," he said. "I'm just really excited to be able to buy cannabis legally."

Anthony Klatt, who was also outside Delta 9 with his tent, echoed those sentiments.

"I'm just a big connoisseur​ and enthusiast. I'm just supporting the companies and the cannabis industry as well, as much as I can," he said.

It’s not just bud being sold at Tokyo Smoke in Winnipeg. There’s oil, capsules and spray. Some educational materials for newbies to cannabis too. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sd9ATYCiEX">pic.twitter.com/Sd9ATYCiEX</a> —@AustinGrabish

The province has entered into agreements with selected cannabis retailers to open 10 stores and more are in the works.

The regulations for cannabis sales in Manitoba require agreements between the retailer and the provincial Department of Growth, Enterprise and Trade, as well as the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, before a licence will be issued.

"I've been waiting my whole life for sensible cannabis reform," said Stairs, a medical marijuana patient. "We've lost other people on that wait, who fought very hard for cannabis legalization. We're finally getting there."

Steven Stairs, second from right, chats with others outside Delta 9. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Canada will now be a world leader in the "respectable and rational approach" to cannabis, he said.

Lacey Norton, vice-president of retail for Tokyo Smoke, said education will be a big part of the company's operation.

"Dissipating fear comes from knowledge, and the more knowledgeable you can become about this product, the less fearful people will be."

With files from Austin Grabish