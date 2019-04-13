Campaign seeking to expunge cannabis convictions arrives in Winnipeg

A cross-country campaign calling on the federal government to expunge the records of people convicted of simple cannabis possession is making a stop in Winnipeg this weekend.

B.C.-based cannabis company DOJA recently partnered with a team of lawyers and activists called Cannabis Amnesty. Driving in a van across Canada, they hope to get 10,000 signatures on a petition they will present to parliament.

"A lot of people think that the conversation was a done deal with legalization coming around. We're out here saying that it isn't," said David Duarte, event manager with DOJA.

The federal government announced its plan last month to waive the fee and 10-year waiting period required for a pardon for Canadians who were convicted of pot possession before the drug was legalized in October.

"We're definitely aligned with the strides they're making. Unfortunately though we don't think that's enough," said Duarte.

A pardon, or record suspension, hides a person's criminal record but doesn't erase it completely. It can be disclosed by the federal public safety minister, in exceptional circumstances. With an expungement, the charge is deleted as if it never happened.

On Friday, Duarte parked the van at the corner of Goulet Street and St. Mary's Road, where more than 100 people stopped in to sign the petition and learn more about the campaign's goals.

"We've actually had a number of people come up to us across this tour and explain their story and how [their conviction has] affected their life," said Duarte. "People saying that they haven't been able to get jobs, people are not able to travel, can't even get student loans."

The tour began three weeks ago in Vancouver, B.C. After Winnipeg, the campaign heads to Toronto.