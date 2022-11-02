2 arrested in connection with cannabis candies given to trick-or-treaters: Winnipeg police

A 63-year-old man and 53-year-old woman face numerous charges after Winnipeg police say they handed out cannabis candies to trick-or-treaters on Monday night.

Over a dozen reports about the candies were received by the major crimes unit. All of them came from families who trick-or-treated in the south Tuxedo neighbourhood, police said.

The children who received the cannabis edibles were six to 16 years old, police say.

A search warrant was carried out at a home in the south end of Coleraine Crescent, where the man and woman were taken into custody.

They face 13 counts each of distributing cannabis to minors, distributing illegal cannabis, causing bodily harm by negligence, and administering a noxious thing with the intent of endangering life.

Four packages of the candies were recovered, police say. Investigators plan to speak with more victims and will recover other reported packages.

Both of the accused were released on a promise to appear in court, the release said.

Read the previous story below:

Winnipeg police are set to announce arrests in connection with cannabis candies in colourful packaging that were handed out to trick-or-treaters in the south Tuxedo neighbourhood on Monday night.

The packages say they contain 600 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the main psychoactive property of marijuana. The maximum THC amount for edibles in Canada is 10 milligrams per package.

At least half a dozen reports about the edibles were received by police and they all came from a small area in south Tuxedo, said Winnipeg police Const. Dani McKinnon.

Jocelyn Cordeiro was horrified when her nine-year-old daughter found one of the packages of cannabis candy in her Halloween bag on Monday night.

"It just looked like a package of candy," she told CBC on Tuesday.

The candies were all found inside zipped sandwich bags along with full-sized chocolate bars, police said. No children were harmed, McKinnon said.