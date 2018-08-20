CancerCare Manitoba to notify patients given too little medication

CancerCare Manitoba now says it will notify patients who may have received too little of their chemotherapy drugs.

Last week, CancerCare Manitoba said it didn't tell the 175 affected patients they were underdosed because staff don't believe it caused anyone harm.

Now CancerCare officials say affected patients will be phoned this week and the issue will be explained to them.

CancerCare Manitoba launched an investigation into its practices after a review by CancerCare Ontario found that excess medication remained in IV tubes for three specific drugs and that resulted in reduced dose delivery for 1,000 patients there.

Patients in Ontario were notified, but fewer than 10 required retreatment, CancerCare Ontario officials said.

Low risk to patients, CancerCare says

But in Manitoba, CancerCare felt that telling patients could cause unwarranted anxiety "because we really don't think this has led to a reduction in the effectiveness of the drugs," Dr. Piotr Czaykowski, chief medical officer for CancerCare Manitoba, said last week.

CancerCare nurses will be using a new drug delivery system starting Monday.

The three medications — pembrolizumab, nivolumab and panitumumab — are classified as monoclonal antibodies: newer, potent drugs increasingly used to attack certain proteins, rather than cancerous cells directly, as chemotherapy medications do.

Monoclonal antibodies — most commonly used to treat bladder and lung cancers and melanomas — are typically given in higher concentration than chemotherapy drugs, so the amount of medication left in the IV line will cause a greater reduction in the dose delivered.

They also have a "much broader" therapeutic window than chemotherapy, said Czaykowski, meaning the amount of drug you get has a wide range in which it is both safe and effective.

"Knowing that these drugs have a wide therapeutic window, we think there is really no risk to the patients of harm," said Czaykowski.

However, Barret Procyshyn, the president of Pharmacists Manitoba, said there still could be an impact on patients as there can always be risks if a patient is not receiving the complete dose of medication.

With files from Erin Brohman