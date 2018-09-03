Winnipeg girl tops online fundraising for CIBC Run for the Cure

A Winnipeg girl is raising money for cancer research in honour of her mother.

In May, the Shore family got some difficult news — breast cancer. They all braced for the long road ahead, filled with treatment and recovery and started working out ways to get through the diagnoses together.

Twelve-year-old Maya Shore has spent her summer thinking about how to move forward.

With her mother in chemo, she felt the need to do something productive. She started by taking her mom for walks in the mornings — literally moving forward as often as she could.

"I was surprised by it," says Maya's father, Sean Shore.

"She took that initiative all on her own. And before she left for camp for three weeks, she called her mom's friends and asked that they keep up with the walking."

Just last week, when she returned home from summer camp, Maya came across the CIBC Run for the Cure fundraiser.

"I set up the [web] page for her and off she went," says Sean.

Top online fundraiser

He says what happened next just blew him away.

Maya was the first to donate to her own campaign. She put in $1,000 from her own savings.

"It's from babysitting and savings and birthdays," says Maya.

She says she wants people to know how committed she is to this campaign and how important it is to her.

And it's working.

Maya is now billed as the top online fundraiser for the Run for the Cure in Winnipeg. Her original goal was $5,000 and after reaching that, she upped it to $10,000.

"When that first donation came in I was thrilled; I was so excited," says Maya.

"Two days after we started, I made my goal. Lots of friends and family donated and total strangers too."

'An amazing job'

Right now, just a week into fundraising, she's collected $7,500.

And there's still a whole month to go.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Canadian Cancer Society said "Maya is anticipated to continue surpassing her goal" and thinks it's due "to the overwhelming support from [Maya's] community."

Maya says her mother is thrilled by what she's accomplished so far.

"She's so proud of me and she tells me all the time," says Maya.

"I would be proud too if I had a daughter or son and they were doing this."

Her dad mirrors that pride.

Sean says he can only take some of the credit as a parent, but the heart of the campaign's success is all Maya.

"We've been really open about the whole process in our house; we don't keep anything secret here," he says.

"Maybe that's why she's taken this initiative but really, it's all her. She's taken this on and done an amazing job so far."

Maya will keep fundraising until September 30, when she walks 5km in the Run for the Cure.