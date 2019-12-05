Art collection of 'passionate Winnipeggers' being sold to raise money for CancerCare

Jim and Barbara Burns spent decades collecting art — and now, the collection the late Winnipeg philanthropists built will help Manitobans battling cancer.

Following their deaths — Barbara's in 2003, and Jim's in February of this year — their family talked about what to do with the coveted pieces of art that hung in their Charleswood home for decades.

They decided to sell the paintings and donate the proceeds. The fine art collection is now being sold at a Winnipeg art gallery, with the money raised going to the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

"Instead of just trying to sell it, we thought it would be a nice gesture to leave it to CancerCare, which was a big passion of my father's," said Jamie Burns, one of the couple's three children, from his office in Edmonton.

"My mother died of cancer. So it just seemed like the right thing to do," he said.

The Burns family is pictured on the front of the catalogue for the art sale. (John Einarson/CBC)

Jim Burns, who became president of Great-West Life Assurance Company in the 1970s, was a founding member of CancerCare's foundation in the late 1990s. He was responsible for raising millions of dollars for CancerCare through the foundation, in addition to his family's own personal contributions.

Barbara worked as a dietician at what was then Deer Lodge Hospital before raising her family. It was because of her love for visual art that the couple began acquiring the artwork that is now on sale at Mayberry Fine Art, which has appraised the collection.

Gallery owner Bill Mayberry first connected with Barbara Burns in the early 1970s, when he was a picture framer. Decades later, as the couple's collection hangs in his gallery, he recognizes some of the art he framed years ago.

Mayberry, who has been in the art business for more than 40 years, says seeing a family's entire collection donated to charity is rare.

"You may find the occasional piece — a single painting that is valuable that will be auctioned and go to a charity. This is totally different. The time and work that is put into a large exhibition, appraising and cataloguing — I've never run into a situation like this before," said Mayberry.

He says it has been an exciting project both because of his personal connections with the Burns family, and because of the opportunity to help CancerCare.

"They were passionate Winnipeggers. Very thoughtful people who were conscious of giving back. And I think they passed that on to the next generation. And rather than spreading this [art] to the wind, you know, it funnels into a good cause and gives back to Winnipeg," said Mayberry.

"This partnership could open up avenues to do things like this in the future. Maybe we will encourage more people."

Gallery owner Bill Mayberry has worked with the Burns family since the 1970s. He is now helping Jim and Barbara's children sell their art collection for CancerCare Manitoba. (John Einarson/CBC)

If all the works sell, $300,000 will be donated to the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation. The Burns family will contribute another $50,000 if the event it is a sellout.

And it is well on its way.

Over half of the pieces have been sold, with a value of $200,000.

Collection includes prominent artists

The Burns collection showcases paintings by prominent Canadian artists from coast to coast, including four from Winnipeg.

Among the 35 works is an untitled portrait by Nicholas de Grandmaison, a Russian-born artist who moved to Winnipeg in the 1920s and became fascinated by Indigenous culture. He would travel to reserves to do portraits of his subjects.

One of 35 pieces in the Burns family's art collection, which is now up for sale. (John Einarson/CBC)

Other Winnipeg artists include Henry Simpkins, whose watercolour Craig Street is selling for $500. Fritz Brandtner, also a Winnipegger, has a featured piece called Rooftops selling for $7,000. An untitled sketch by Winnipeg artist William Winter is also up for sale.

In a statement, CancerCare Manitoba expressed its appreciation to the family, and for Jim Burns's significant and generous contributions to the foundation — both of his time and his art treasures.

"We are very grateful the Burns family continued their family's philanthropy with this generous gift," the foundation's statement said.

An untitled portrait by Nicholas de Grandmaison. The Russian-born artist came to Winnipeg in the 1920s and was fascinated with Indigenous Peoples and culture. (John Einarson/CBC)

The foundation says the funds it receives from the sale of the collection will significantly and positively impact the lives of many Manitobans affected by cancer.

As for the Burns family, Jamie says they are pleasantly surprised by all the interest and attention.

"My dad had the limelight in his career to the extent he wanted it, but he certainly never sought it out. And we were all brought up the same," he said.

"You don't brag about stuff like that, or show it off. You do it because it's the right thing to do — not because you want someone to notice."

The Burns family's collection will be publicly exhibited at Mayberry Fine Art on McDermot Street starting this Sunday until Dec. 23.