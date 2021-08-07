New multicultural private school opens in Winnipeg's Punjab Cultural Centre
CanAsia School will promote understanding through multiculturalism, says chair Robin Brar
The people behind a new secular private school in Winnipeg's Punjab Cultural Centre say they hope it will help promote understanding through multiculturalism.
CanAsia School chair Robin Brar says Canada is a diverse country, so education here should reflect that.
"I just want every kid to be taught in a fashion that they grow up with other kids in different cultures and with different values," Brar said.
"They'll be learning it from their childhood and when they grow up … they will be better able to understand people from diverse [backgrounds]."
The independent school celebrated its grand opening on Saturday and will officially open its doors to students in September.
So far, about 45 students have registered and more applications are still expected to come in, Brar said.
While the school is located inside the Punjab Cultural Centre on King Edward Street, it's open to people from any background.
"We are a multicultural school and looking forward to every single community in Winnipeg [having] their kids enrolled with us," Brar said.
The school will start by offering classes from the nursery and kindergarten levels to Grade 4 but will eventually go up to Grade 8, he said.
The coming school year starts in Manitoba on Sept. 7.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?