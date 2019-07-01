Opportunities available but lack of education, resources holding Canadians back 

While many Canadians are leading comfortable lives, others struggle to keep up and trying to get ahead. But their fellow citizens believe it's because they don't know what's available at their fingertips.

"It's about proper communication, and making that people are aware of what's out there," said Christian Hidalgo-Mazzei, a first-generation Canadian.

In his Canada Day message, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about how despite job growth in Canada, there is a part of the population that is suffering inequality.

"We know we've still got work to do, not everyone benefits equally from Canada's success," said Trudeau. "We need to change that, and make sure we all move forward, together."

Of the more than dozen people that CBC News asked Monday, almost all felt that opportunities are available in Canada but there is a noticeable lack of awareness or transparency provided by people in power.

Hidalgo-Mazzei wants to see more programs that target Canadians seeking help and will take away from the red tape many have to cut through to understand what to do with their lives.

"You see it everyday, people are misinformed or don't have the right information, and I think that if you're able to navigate the systems...there's probably an answer to your situation," he said.

Often on the road for work, Hidalgo-Mazzei added that despite the struggles of some, Canada is one of the best places when it comes to quality of life.

"I don't think you're going to find a perfect place anywhere in the world where you go, I think we're doing a good job here," he said.

While recognizing there is a lack of education, Hidalgo-Mazzei feels the onus is still on Canadians to put the work in when it's all said and done.

"We take a lot of things for granted, but the opportunities are there, you just have to go get them," he said.

Roland Claeys wants to see more people take the bull by the horns when it comes to enjoying a successful life. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

While Roland Claeys admits the quality of life in Canada is as good as any country, the amount of homelessness and people living paycheque to paycheque is an indicator to him that there is ample room for improvement.

He wants to see wealth re-distributed to help the average person, rather than just allowing a few people to have a lion's share.

"We're not capitalizing on what we can do with the wealth we have as far as spreading it out the general population," he said.

Claeys felt that there are chances for people to capitalize on what Canada has to offer, but at times there is a lack of initiative.

"You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make it drink. There's all sorts of opportunities available, lots of people don't take the opportunities that are presently available," he said.

He noted that affordability, lack of awareness of what's happening and what is available are huge restricting factors of breaking the cycle.

Makylla Loustel's father constantly reminded her that she won the lottery having been born in Canada. (Ahmar Khan/CBC News)

Makylla Loustel and her son were taking in the annual Canada Day celebrations at Assiniboine Park.

Loustel feels fortunate that despite some of the challenges of growing up in Canada, she's one of the lucky 37 million-plus who call it home.

"My dad has always told me that we've won the lottery being born in Canada..it's true, it really is..I'm happy I live here," she said.

