Winnipeg actor to star in comedy about cannabis legalization
Jessica Salgueiro featured as Rising Star at Toronto International Film Festival
A comedy about Canada's upcoming cannabis legalization is headed for the big screen.
Canadian company We'll Be Over Here Productions Inc., says production has begun in Toronto on the feature film Canadian Strain.
Written and directed by Geordie Sabbagh, the film stars Jessica Salgueiro as a boutique weed dealer who has been put out of business by the legalization of cannabis.
Salgueiro hails from Winnipeg and is being featured at this year's Toronto International Film Festival as a Rising Star.
Colin Mochrie plays her dad and Naomi Snieckus plays her uptight retail co-worker.
The cast also includes Natalie Brown, Benjamin Ayres, Dion Johnstone, Hannah Spear and Nelu Handa.
Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17.
"The film started with a simple question — what happens to all the dealers when weed becomes legal?" Sabbagh said in a statement.
"Only in Canada would the answer be the government takes over and they didn't even say they were sorry."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.