2 CBC Manitoba staff nominated for 2023 Canadian Screen Awards

The 2023 Canadian Screen Awards nominees were revealed on Wednesday, with CBC Manitoba represented in two of the categories.

Caroline Barghout, an investigative reporter with the I-Team, is nominated for best local reporter.

Jillian Taylor, executive producer of news for CBC Manitoba, is nominated in the best information segment category for her work as senior producer on the story Burden of Proof.

The feature news story is about a woman kidnapped by a nun and taken to a white family in the U.S. after the closure of a residential school in Nova Scotia in the late 1960s.

CBC/Radio-Canada has 320 screen award nominations this year, with 22 of those nominations in CBC News, current affairs and local.

The awards will be presented during the week of April 11, culminating in a full-length award show hosted by Samantha Bee on April 16.

That show will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBC and CBC Gem.