Canadian Museum for Human Rights temporarily closes doors as Manitoba's COVID-19 numbers spike

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will close its doors for the holiday season, as COVID-19 case numbers in Manitoba rapidly climb.

"In the interest of public health and safety, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors throughout the holidays and into the new year," the Winnipeg-based national museum posted on its Facebook page Friday.

The museum says it is closely monitoring the province's current public health situation.

Manitoba announced a pandemic-high 742 COVID-19 cases earlier Friday, as the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant spreads across Canada.

The Museum for Human Rights plans to reopen to the public on Jan. 11.

Further updates on its status will be made on its Facebook page and at humanrights.ca.