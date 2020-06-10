Former employees of Canadian Museum for Human Rights say they dealt with racism, mistreatment

Some former employees of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights say they experienced racism while working at the institution.

Using the hashtag #cmhrstoplying, people who are Black, Indigenous and other people of colour have been sharing their experiences working with staff and visitors at the national museum, which is in Winnipeg.

Some say they raised these issues with museum administration, but nothing was done about it.

In a public social media post, Armando Perla said the museum's officials were "vicious and made me feel like I had no value the whole time I worked there" after he spoke up about racist and homophonic attitudes.

In another post on Instagram, Shania Pruden said she was told she wasn't allowed to wear a beaded key chain she received as a gift from an elder while working there.

Julie White said in a social media post that she raised concerns that the museum wasn't using an Indigenous elder, and often used non-Indigenous people, to lead its version of the Kairos blanket exercise, which is meant to educate people on the effects of colonization over time from an Indigenous perspective.

"I'll never forget the look on those beautiful brown babies faces as a white man said out loud: 'Imagine if this happened to your people.' When it literally did happen to them," she wrote.

She goes on to say that participating in the "inappropriately conducted exercise" was so upsetting to her as an Indigenous person that she eventually refused to help deliver it.

The accusations come at a time when the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the protests that have followed, have sparked conversations about racism Black Manitobans have endured.

The museum responded to the posts in a public statement from CEO John Young Tuesday night, saying museum administration plans to reach out to staff and volunteers who identify as Black, Indigenous or people of colour to listen to their experiences and concerns.

"I hold myself accountable for fostering a climate of anti-racism at the museum through all of our work," Young said in the statement.

"I acknowledge it is not enough for the museum to make statements opposing racism. We must identify shortcomings and blind spots, both within ourselves as individuals and within the museum, and take concrete steps to improve. That work will not happen overnight, nor will it ever be complete. It is a practice that we must adopt in every aspect of our work."

CBC News reached out to Young for an interview Wednesday morning and plans to speak to him soon.

Response not enough

Thiané Diop, who worked at the museum for four years and started the #cmhrstoplying hashtag, said in a letter posted to Facebook that Young's response fell flat and these issues shouldn't be new to him.

"Black employees have been bringing forward these issues to every level of management since the opening of the museum," she wrote.

"You have had ample opportunity to do better, but you and your management staff chose time and time again to silence Black employees and push them out of their jobs."

It should not be the responsibility of employees who are Black, Indigenous and people of colour to fix the problem, she said.

"No amount of focus groups and placations will change what is rotten in your structure. Look deeper or stop pretending, anything else is just making things worse," she wrote.

Diop said Tuesday that she and other former employees weren't available for interviews, but are taking some time to figure out what to do next.