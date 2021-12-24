Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Manitoba Museum temporarily close doors as COVID-19 numbers spike

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will close its doors for the holiday season, as COVID-19 case numbers in Manitoba rapidly climb.

"In the interest of public health and safety, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors throughout the holidays and into the new year," the Winnipeg-based national museum posted on its Facebook page Friday.

The museum says it is closely monitoring the province's current public health situation.

Manitoba announced a pandemic-high 742 COVID-19 cases earlier Friday, as the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant spreads across Canada.

The Museum for Human Rights plans to reopen to the public on Jan. 11.

The Manitoba Museum also announced Friday that it will be closing its doors indefinitely due to public and safety concerns.

The Manitoba Museum was set to unveil its new planetarium show "Magic Globe" on Sunday.

A reopening date is not yet known.

Further updates on the status of the Museum for Human Rights will be made on its Facebook page and at humanrights.ca, with updates on the status of the Manitoba Museum made at manitobamuseum.ca.