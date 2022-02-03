Canada's World Cup push excites Winnipeg soccer fans

The Canadian men's national soccer team is on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, and Winnipeg's soccer community is beyond thrilled about the team's run.

Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan David found the back of the net as Canada blanked host El Salvador 2-0 in one of four FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifying matches Wednesday, pulling the Canadians to within one win — or one Panama loss or draw — of a trip to Qatar later this fall.

With the victory, Canada remains unbeaten in the final stage of qualifying with a record of 7-0-4, and its 25 points are four clear of the second-place Americans. The top three nations earn spots into the 32-team field at the world's most prestigious soccer tournament.

Hadyn Sloane-Seale is the technical director for the Winnipeg South End United Soccer Club, which has a mini program for five- to eight-year-olds and a main program for boys and girls ages nine to 17.

He watched Canada post an 0-3-0 record — failing to score even one goal — in its lone World Cup appearance 36 years ago in Mexico.

"I remember watching them play France that year and thinking, 'Oh well, at least they didn't get killed,'" Sloane-Seale told CBC News before the opening kick of the Canada-El Salvador match. "Now that they are on the verge, I'm a little bit hesitant to say that because I'm a little superstitious.… I think it's really, really exciting."

Canada's surprising run to the top of the CONCACAF standings, which also saw them jump to 40th in the FIFA rankings, has not only caught the attention of soccer fans but also those who aren't overly into the sport.

Sloane-Seale said it's great to hear the men's national team create buzz in Winnipeg and across Canada.

"It's just one of those things that hasn't come around in a really long time. I think soccer people and non-soccer people are pretty excited about what's going on and that's drawing more fans to the game," he said.

Young players have role models

Both Sloane-Seale and Seidu Mohammed are seeing buzz within the local soccer organizations they are involved in.

Sloane pointed to Winnipegger Desiree Scott, who was a member of the Canadian women's soccer team that captured the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, as an important face for soccer in Manitoba.

Seidu Mohammed and Gode Katembo organized the Manitoba African Cup of Nations soccer tournament to unite people from different African nations. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Mohammed is the director of operations and co-founder of the Manitoba African Cup of Nations, which includes the Free to Play soccer program.

The program provides an opportunity for low-income families to have their kids play soccer at no cost, while the Cup of Nations is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2019 and features youth and young adults.

Both programs "unite the African communities," says Mohammed.

The success of Canadian Major League Soccer squads in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, combined with the early beginnings of the Canadian Premier League, including Valour FC in Winnipeg, have sparked more interest in the sport in Manitoba.

Canadian phenom Alphonso Davies, 21, has captured the attention of many in Mohammed's programs, including Mohammed himself.

"Most of the kids we are coaching look up to him because he is a role model for them … and I watch him cheering for the Canadian national team at home and he is so passionate and he loves soccer," Mohammed said.

Despite Davies missing the last three matches following a bout with COVID-19, Mohammed says what Davies has already accomplished, including suiting up for FC Bayern Munchen in the German Bundesliga, is something young Winnipeg soccer players can look up to and strive to achieve themselves.

Kids with the Manitoba African Cup of Nations' Free to Play soccer program look up to Canadian men's national team player Alphonso Davies. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

"We want to show them this is what you have to do to get there. You have to work hard. Get yourself out there. Be humble," Mohammed said. "That's why we want to take them off the streets and give them the opportunity because we know these kids are very talented, but they don't know where to go and play soccer."

Mohammed also dreams of a Canada World Cup win with a team including former refugees and immigrants, and the example that would set for younger generations.

"It would be very exciting and open doors for the young kids who are coming up to have hope and have confidence that they can play in the World Cup and win the World Cup."

Canada concludes its qualifying slate at Costa Rica on March 24, versus Jamaica on March 27 and in Panama on March 30.