Canadian women's soccer gold medal inspires Winnipeg youth to believe 'that could be us one day'

Winnipegger Desiree Scott had already made an impression on young soccer players before she stepped foot in Tokyo, and just hours after the Team Canada midfielder helped the country win Olympic gold she's inspiring a generation of girls to dream big.

"It's really exciting to see because that could be us one day, who knows," said Anna Ikaachtnig, 14, who plays defence for Phoenix FC. "Since she's from Winnipeg, it's really motivating."

Scott and the Canadian women's team trounced Sweden in a nail-biting finish early Friday morning. The game went to penalty kicks and Canada's Julia Grosso put home the game-winner.

"I was on the edge of my seat," said Ikaachtnig.

She and scores of other Manitobans were up early due to the time difference to catch the bout.

"I am just really proud of them and I'm proud to be Canadian in this special moment," said Ikaachtnig's teammate and goalie Allison Beattie, 13.

"It was really inspiring and I really do wish to be half of what Desiree Scott and all those other girls on the team are."

Both have met Scott in person.

Keyanna Mack, 13, Scarlet Marshall, 13, Olivia Yarechewski, 14, and Isabella Paolucci, 13, all woke up early Friday to watch Desiree Scott and the Canadian women's soccer team win the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The same goes for Phoenix FC teammates Keyanna Mack, 13, Olivia Yarechewski, 14, Isabella Paolucci, 13, and Scarlet Marshall, 13, who all met her at a soccer camp in recent years.

All watched the win with excitement.

Like Scott, Paolucci plays midfield. She was surprised by the triumph.

"It made me more confident in myself," she said.

Looking forward, Marshall is feeling a similar boost of optimism.

"It makes me feel, like, powerful almost," she said. "It makes me want to work harder, thinking that they just started kind of like us."