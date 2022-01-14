Canada-wide warrants issued for Winnipeg man charged in 2 homicides in 2021

The Winnipeg Police Service has obtained a pair of Canada-wide warrants for a man charged in connection with two separate homicides late last year.

The homicide unit is asking for the public's help in locating Thunder Lightning Fontaine, 22, of Winnipeg. He is described as an Indigenous male, standing 5'8" tall and weighing 170 to 180 pounds.

He has a tattoo of a teardrop below his right eye and the letters "D.N.G." above it.

On Nov. 24, 2021, at about 8:15 p.m., emergency services personnel responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue, between Charles Street and Aikins Street, following a report of an injured male.

Angus John Maple, 40, was transported to hospital with a gunshot wound where he was pronounced deceased.

On Dec. 9, 2021, at about 7:15 p.m., Winnipeg police responded to the intersection of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street after a report a man had been shot.

Officers located the victim, Anthony James Sinclair, 35, but he was pronounced deceased after being transported to hospital.

A second suspect, Alex Arumeul Genaille, has been arrested for his alleged role in this incident, but Fontaine remains at large.

The Canada-wide warrants include charges of first-degree murder in the death of Maple, second-degree murder in the death of Sinclair and four counts of possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police caution the public not to approach Fontaine.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Additional information that might assist investigators can be relayed to homicide unit investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.