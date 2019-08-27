Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Winnipeg homicide suspect

Winnipeg police have obtained a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in the killing of a 26-year-old man Thursday.

Police were called to Pritchard Avenue, between Sinclair and Arlington streets, at about 9:30 a.m., where they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim was Kyle Allan Malanchuk, a 26-year-old Winnipeg man, police said.

Following their investigation, the Winnipeg police homicide unit obtained a country-wide warrant for the arrest of Bradley Shawn Thomas.

Kyle Allan Malanchuk was found injured at a residence on Pritchard Avenue on Thursday and taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries. (John Einarson/CBC)

Thomas faces numerous charges, including second-degree murder and possession of a weapon.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 131 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown eyes and is believed to have short black hair. He is known to have numerous tattoos on his right arm.

Police caution the public not to approach Thomas. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

People with additional information that may help investigators can call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).