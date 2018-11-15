Winnipeg's Canada Post employees back on the picket line

The ongoing rotating strikes at Canada Post have returned to Winnipeg.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers released a list Thursday of eight communities where employees will be on the picket line. They are:

Winnipeg.

Amherstburg, Ont.

Milton, Ont.

Montreal.

Saint John.

Sarnia, Ont.

St. John's.

Strathroy, Ont.

The work stoppage in Winnipeg is at the corporation's mail processing plant on Wellington Avenue, near the airport. Those employees, as well as others in Brandon, walked off the job at the end of October as well.

Since Oct. 22, CUPW's rotating strikes have shut down Canada Post's operations in more than 200 communities across the country.

The union does not say how long job action will last in each community. Canada Post has said that mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in the impacted areas.

The corporation put an offer on the table Wednesday afternoon in the hopes of ending the strikes as the Christmas season package rush is about to begin.

The offer also comes just hours after online auction site eBay called on the federal government to legislate an end to the contract dispute.

Canada Post has imposed a deadline of Saturday for CUPW members to accept the deal.