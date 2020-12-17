Canada Post workers racing as pandemic holidays bring record-high demand

Postal workers are rushing to move more mail than ever before, Canada Post says, as Canadians embrace online shopping and send holiday parcels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's coming in and going out at record levels," said Jon Hamilton, a spokesperson for Canada Post.

Last weekend, Canada Post workers set a new record by delivering 1.1 million parcels in a single weekend, Hamilton said during an interview with host Faith Fundal on CBC Manitoba's Up to Speed.

Then on Monday, they followed it up with a further 2.3 million parcels on that day alone.

"Canadians [are] trying to connect through the postal system this year," he said. "And we're doing everything we can to help."

This year has been "incredibly busy," Hamilton said, beginning in March when pandemic lockdowns prompted more Canadians to shop online.

"They developed that as a habit and have become very confident online shoppers," he said. "We knew that was going to be absolutely a big part of the Christmas deliveries this year, and it started coming early."

Now, with Christmas around the corner and many provinces still enforcing travel restrictions and gathering size limits, that trend has escalated to a new level.

"We have seen an unprecedented demand at the post office for people dropping off parcels to loved ones, people picking up stamps.… We are replenishing as quickly as we can," Hamilton said.

"It may actually be the year people actually get those Christmas cards in the mail they always say they will."

More businesses move online

The other factor driving the surge in mail is a shift by small and medium-sized businesses into the online space, Hamilton said.

"We're seeing a tremendous amount of growth this year, especially as we enter the holidays," he said. "So it's coming at all angles."

Canada Post has brought in a suite of safety measures, Hamilton said, including cutting down customer interactions, installing non-permeable barriers in post offices and making masks and distancing mandatory in its facilities.

Those measures are crucial right now, after the postal service brought in 4,000 seasonal workers to help deal with the surge in demand.

The agency has also ramped up its ordinary deadlines for posting packages to arrive by Christmas, Hamilton added.

The deadline for local delivery is Friday for Priority, Xpresspost, flat rate box and regular parcel services, and the national deadline is Friday for Priority and Thursday for Xpresspost.