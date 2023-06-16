Out-of-province group accused of election interference by Manitoba NDP registers as 3rd party

An out-of-province conservative group that has attacked the Manitoba NDP through billboards and mass text messages has registered with Elections Manitoba as a third party for the upcoming fall election.

The elections agency defines a third party as "a person or group, other than a political party, candidate or constituency association, that promotes or opposes a registered party or a candidate" in a 90-day pre-election or election period.

The Canada Growth Council's registration comes days after the Opposition NDP filed a complaint with Elections Manitoba over alleged violations of rules governing third-party advertising, including that the group had yet to register and was trying to interfere in Manitoba's election.

The Canada Growth Council, a non-profit political action committee formed in 2019 to campaign against federal Liberal candidates, has taken out billboards in Winnipeg that try to draw a connection between Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew and two federal leaders — the NDP's Jagmeet Singh the Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The federal NDP and the Liberals are part of a confidence-and-supply agreement.

"Can't afford these two? Imagine adding Kinew," reads the billboard ad.

The Regina-based group is also behind a mass-message campaign that sent images of attack ads, as well as text messages, to many Manitoba phone numbers last week.

The ads compare Kinew's policies to those of Singh and Trudeau, claiming Kinew would distribute "free heroin and hard drugs for criminals" and would defund the police if elected Manitoba's premier on Oct. 3.

The text messages refer to Kinew as "a convicted criminal" and allege he is "in an alliance" with Singh and Trudeau.

Current and past directors of the Canada Growth Council include former Saskatchewan Party officials, according to corporate records.

Under Manitoba's Election Financing Act, there are rules governing third-party advertising this close to an election.

As of June 7 — the start of the 90-day pre-election period — third-party advertisers that spend more than $2,500 were required to register with Elections Manitoba.

They are supposed to register as soon as they reach that spending limit within the pre-election period or the election period, which officially begins on Sept. 5, according to Elections Manitoba.

In a general election, third parties can spend as much as $100,000 during the pre-election and $25,000 for the election period.

The other groups that have registered so far as third parties for the upcoming provincial election are the Manitoba Nurses Union, the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals and the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union.