1,200 Winnipeg-based Canada Goose workers vote to unionize

Nearly nine in 10 Canada Goose employees who work at the company's Winnipeg production facility have voted to unionize.

Eighty-six per cent of the roughly 1,200 garment workers voted in favour of joining the Workers United Canada Council, the union said Wednesday.

"This marks the largest private sector victory for manufacturing workers in over 30 years and is a culmination of a three-year effort by the workers, most of whom are immigrant women sewers," a WUCC news release says.

Canada Goose is known for its luxury winter jackets and has operated in Winnipeg for a decade.

Bain Capital acquired a majority stake in the company in 2013 and opened a second Winnipeg factory in 2015.

The Winnipeg garment workers make Canada Goose's luxury jackets. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

International WUCC organizing director Richard Minter congratulated employees and the company.

"Canada Goose management allowed the workers the right to exercise their democratic vote," Minter said in a statement.

Sewer Alelie Sanvictores has worked at Canada Goose for five years and helped lead the unionization effort.

"This is a wonderful moment for our workers," Sanvictores said in the WUCC statement. "We work so hard to make this company a success. Now we feel we have a real voice in the company to share in that success."

Workers United represents over 86,000 apparel, laundry, hospitality, food service, warehouse distribution, non-profit and manufacturing industry workers across the U.S. and Canada, including 10,000 in Canada.