Canada Goose making scrubs, patient gowns for hospitals in light of COVID-19 shortages

Canada Goose is fabricating scrubs and patient gowns to donate to local health facilities, the company announced in a media release Wednesday, as hospitals start running low on supplies because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Across Canada, there are people risking their lives every day on the front lines of COVID-19 in health care facilities, and they need help. Now is the time to put our manufacturing resources and capabilities to work for the greater good," Dani Reiss, president of Canada Goose, said in the release.

"Our employees are ready, willing and able to help, and that's what we're doing. It's the Canadian thing to do."

To start, Canada Goose will utilize its manufacturing facilities in Toronto and Winnipeg, but may extend the initiative to other facilities if needed.

Fifty employees will work while socially distanced at each of the two facilities, and the goal is to produce 10,000 scrubs and gowns. Distribution will begin next week, the company said in its release.

Earlier this month, Canada Goose established an employee support fund to help employees whose store or manufacturing facility shut down, but are not eligible for government assistance.

In February, the company also donated nearly $200,000 to the Wuhan Charity Federation.