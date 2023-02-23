Winnipeg speed skater nabs 3 Canada Games medals in 2 days

One of the province's top young athletes is becoming a staple on the podium at a the Canada Winter Games.

Long track speed skater Sofia Bieber of Winnipeg won two medals in Prince Edward Island on Wednesday, including Team Manitoba's first gold medal of the multi-sport competition in the women's 500-metre race.

Bieber, 17, finished the event in a time of 42.25 seconds, edging Alberta's Maya Lueders by 0.51 seconds to reach the top of the podium.

"I feel that today's 500m went amazing. I felt really fast coming off the line, and I just wanted to carry that speed throughout the entire race," Bieber said in a statement. "I definitely feel that I've carried my momentum into the second day here at Canada Games."

Three other Winnipeggers — Skylar Van Horne, 16, Robyn Salie, 19, and Lindsay Smart, 16 — came in fifth, 12th and 18th place, respectively, with times of 43.95, 45.46 and 46.47.

Later Wednesday, Bieber teamed up with Salie, Smart and Horne to nab silver in the women's team pursuit. The Manitoba skaters posted a time of 3:57.55, eking past Alberta by less than a second.

Team Manitoba long track speed skaters Sofia Bieber, Skylar Van Horne, Robyn Salie and Lindsay Smart compete in the women's team pursuit at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island on Wednesday. (Submitted by Kathy Gartner-Kepkay)

"The team medal, it really means a lot to us because it just shows all the hard work we put in together as a team," Bieber said in another statement.

The two medals won Wednesday by Bieber, who was the Team Manitoba flag bearer at the opening ceremonies, follow the silver medal she tallied Tuesday in the women's 1,500m race. She just missed the gold medal, finishing in a time of 2:33.44 — 0.22 seconds behind Alberta's Isabelle Champagne.

Bieber, Smart, Horne and Salie are all slated to compete in the women's 3,000m on Thursday, as well as two more events Friday.

Manitoba's medal tally sits at one gold and three silvers.