Winnipeggers weigh in on federal election call

Carolyn Godfrey wouldn't choose to go to the polls right now, but she isn't surprised about an early federal election call either.

"I always think that you may as well keep them in and keep the continuity, but that never happens," Godfrey said while out for a bike ride in Assiniboine Park on Sunday.

"It's always whether they think they can win or not."

Governor General Mary Simon approved a request by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to dissolve Parliament and trigger an election on Sunday morning.

Canadians will now go to the polls Sept. 20. That's roughly two years earlier than the next fixed election date, which was set for October 2023.

For Steve Green, it's not the right time.

"There could be a fourth [COVID-19] wave coming on and then we're trying to vote at the same time," Green said while out at the same Winnipeg park.

Steve Green doesn't think it's the right time for Canadians to be going to the polls in a federal election. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Christopher Adams, an adjunct professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba, said while some might not be ready for an early election, those feelings can fade once the campaigns get going.

"When elections are called earlier than they have to be, there's often much angst expressed," said Adams.

"That happened here in Manitoba in the 2019 provincial election…. But as the election unfolds, voters tend to forget that there was all this angst expressed at the beginning. So I think that's what the federal Liberals are hoping for."

In Manitoba, the federal Liberals currently hold four of 14 seats.

The party won a minority government in the 2019 federal election, with 155 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons.

Sunday's announcement didn't come as a surprise to Adams, but he doesn't think it was necessary either.

Christopher Adams is an adjunct professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba. (CBC)

"I have to say that the government could have continued to operate as a minority government," said Adams.

"The NDP was supporting most Liberal measures to keep them in power."

According to CBC's Poll Tracker the Liberals continue to lead in public polling with 35.6 per cent of public support, followed by 28.8 per cent for the Conservatives and 19.3 per cent for the NDP.

The Bloc Québécois has 6.6 per cent and the Greens have 4.8 per cent. All other parties have a combined 4.9 per cent support, the Poll Tracker says.

Still, Adams said things can change between now and election day.

Here in Manitoba, he said the battleground during this election will be mostly in Winnipeg.

Adams will be watching Winnipeg South, where the incumbent is Liberal Terry Duguid.

He'll also be looking to see that happens in Charleswood–St. James–Assiniboia–Headingley. The incumbent there is Conservative Marty Morantz.

"Marty Morantz was a well-known city councillor and he defeated the incumbent Doug Eyolfson. Doug Eyolfson is running again for the Liberals, so it will be really a battle of two incumbents, two people who have sat in Parliament."

Like many other Canadians, Godfrey is now faced with deciding how to vote.

"It's still a little too early to tell," she said.

"I think I know who I'll vote for, but I'm not going to publicly say that yet, 'cause things can come out yet."

Carolyn Godfrey said she thinks she knows who she will vote for in the upcoming federal election, but things could still change. (Justin Fraser/CBC )

Green said a key issue for him will be climate change.

That doesn't come as a surprise to Adams.

"The terrible fires going on across North America, as well as in Europe, [are] really signalling that climate change is a disastrous thing to be dealing with," he said.

Along with the pandemic response, Adams said he expects Canada's reaction to the situation in Haiti and what's unfolding in Afghanistan could become key issues in the coming weeks.