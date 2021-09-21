From Zoom audio glitch to vaccine cards, pandemic leaves its mark on Manitoba candidates' parties

Voters certainly noticed the impact of the pandemic as they went to the polls, but the oddities of a pandemic election extended to candidates' election-night parties as well.

Some parties were cancelled altogether in favour of virtual gatherings.

Other candidates had public gatherings where everyone was masked and had to produce proof of their full vaccination against COVID-19.

Regardless, it was, as has often been said, an election like no other.

NDP incumbent Daniel Blaikie held a press conference via Zoom after CBC News projected he had won re-election in Elmwood-Transcona, but faced some technical difficulties as he tried to answer questions.

The audio on his Zoom feed didn't work, so instead of reading his speech, he wrote his message on a large piece of paper which he held toward the camera.

"Normally I would just yell louder, but that doesn't work on Zoom," he wrote.

WATCH | Blaikie writes notes to supporters after technical difficulties:

Manitoba incumbent thanks voters despite tech issues 0:48 Daniel Blaikie, the NDP incumbent in Winnipeg's Elmwood-Transcona riding, didn't let audio issues stop him from thanking voters for re-electing him. He wrote a message on paper and then held it up during his celebration via a video call. He was among several candidates who chose video calls instead of in-person celebrations due to the pandemic. 0:48

"I wish we were together in person to celebrate our third-straight win," he told supporters via his written message.

"We did this together."

Across the city, Liberal incumbent Kevin Lamoureux held his campaign party following his projected win in the Winnipeg North riding at the Punjabi Banquet Hall on Mandalay Drive.

But because food was served, under Manitoba's pandemic public health rules, attendees needed to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter.

Kevin Lamoureux's election-night party at the Punjabi Banquet Hall required people to produce their vaccine cards to enter. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

In his Brandon-Souris riding, Conservative incumbent Larry Maguire held a victory gathering that was considerably pared-down compared to past elections.

He called Monday's result "a little anti-climactic, from the fact that there's a minority government again in Canada," but said he thinks it's an outcome his party can work with, even if it wasn't the one he hoped for.

Conservative Larry Maguire took Brandon-Souris. He hosted a pared down gathering at his campaign office for volunteers and staff. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Here's hoping this is the last election to take place during a global pandemic.