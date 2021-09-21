From Zoom audio glitch to vaccine cards, pandemic leaves its mark on Manitoba candidates' parties
'I wish we were together in person to celebrate,' NDP's Blaikie wrote to supporters after technical difficulty
Voters certainly noticed the impact of the pandemic as they went to the polls, but the oddities of a pandemic election extended to candidates' election-night parties as well.
Some parties were cancelled altogether in favour of virtual gatherings.
Other candidates had public gatherings where everyone was masked and had to produce proof of their full vaccination against COVID-19.
Regardless, it was, as has often been said, an election like no other.
NDP incumbent Daniel Blaikie held a press conference via Zoom after CBC News projected he had won re-election in Elmwood-Transcona, but faced some technical difficulties as he tried to answer questions.
The audio on his Zoom feed didn't work, so instead of reading his speech, he wrote his message on a large piece of paper which he held toward the camera.
"Normally I would just yell louder, but that doesn't work on Zoom," he wrote.
WATCH | Blaikie writes notes to supporters after technical difficulties:
"I wish we were together in person to celebrate our third-straight win," he told supporters via his written message.
"We did this together."
Across the city, Liberal incumbent Kevin Lamoureux held his campaign party following his projected win in the Winnipeg North riding at the Punjabi Banquet Hall on Mandalay Drive.
But because food was served, under Manitoba's pandemic public health rules, attendees needed to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter.
In his Brandon-Souris riding, Conservative incumbent Larry Maguire held a victory gathering that was considerably pared-down compared to past elections.
He called Monday's result "a little anti-climactic, from the fact that there's a minority government again in Canada," but said he thinks it's an outcome his party can work with, even if it wasn't the one he hoped for.
Here's hoping this is the last election to take place during a global pandemic.
