What's open and what's closed: Keeping up with Canada Day 2019 in Winnipeg

Many Manitobans will be moving and grooving for the general holiday this Canada Day long weekend — but not everyone gets the day off.

Here's what you need to know about what's happening — or not — in the city.

Alcohol

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts in the city will be open on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several beer stores will also be available on one or both days for booze purchases.

Garbage and recycling

It's business as usual for residents with pickup scheduled for holiday Monday.

Libraries

All city libraries will keep the lights out on Sunday and Monday.

Pools

Outdoor pools will be open as usual, if weather permits. Free swimming can be found — all summer — at all unheated pools at Provencher, Happyland, Windsor Park and the Freight House on Isabel Street.

Spray pads will flow all summer on statutory holidays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg's 2015 Canada Day Living Flag was made up of 3,850 people. (DanHarperPhoto.com/Downtown Winnipeg BIZ)

Wading pools will be opening for the season on a staggered basis beginning on July 1.

Check the city's website for indoor swimming and other recreation options.

Road routes

Osborne Street will be closed to vehicle traffic but open for festivities.

Arlington Bridge will temporarily close on Monday.

With many people expected to flock to The Forks and Osborne areas, alternatives to driving can save traffic headaches.

The Forks is offering "free, secure bike and helmet storage all day" according to its website.

Fireworks and other festivities

The Forks will host fireworks at 11 p.m. following a full day of free family fun, including a range of musical and artistic performances on the main stage and under the canopy, a pow wow and storytelling about Indigenous oral history at Odena Circle, and an art show along the waterfront.

Canada Day celebrations will go out with a bang for anyone within earshot of fireworks displays. (Courtesy Wowee Rey Ariza)

Osborne Street will hold its annual street party over two days starting Sunday. The festival runs along the main road between River and McMillan avenues and features live music, an art jam and a patriotic pet parade.

Assiniboine Park also has some party plans for the holiday, with bouncy castles and an inflatable waterslide — and beer gardens for the adults. There will not be a fireworks show at the park.