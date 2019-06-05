'The law's not fair': local grocer vows to open stores Canada Day

The owner of a small independent chain of Winnipeg grocery stores says his decision to flout provincial law and open for business on Canada Day is about fairness — even survival.

Despite already facing the prospect of a court fine for flouting Manitoba's Retail Businesses Holiday Closing Act by opening his Foodfare stores on Good Friday, Munther Zeid says he's not going to back down and will open today.

"Opening on these days is survival for us," he says. "We're trying to make it more of a fair market."

The law forbids grocery shopping and many other retail activities on select holidays including Canada Day. But it has several exceptions that allow establishments including beer vendors, cannabis shops, restaurants and government-run liquor stores to remain open.

That's limiting people's ability to choose what they want to do on a holiday and it's not fair, Zeid said.

"People want choices." That includes his employees, who Zeid said are given the choice whether they want to work the day.

"If we have enough employees willing to work, we open. If we don't, that location will close," he said. "We've never forced any employee."

Zeid's recent Good Friday run-in with provincial employment standards officials and police drew wide media attention and netted him a summons to appear in court later this month to answer to the infraction. He's retained a lawyer to help him fight the case.

"The fine isn't the issue," he said. "I'm not going to pay because it's not fair. The penalty's not fair because the law's not fair."

At that time, the province was non-committal about changing the law.

"We recognize Manitobans have diverse opinions about the rules for holiday openings for retail businesses," a spokesperson said.

"There are a number of different views on the topic and we'll continue to listen to what Manitobans have to say, including small business owners and employees."

The government has also said retail establishments with four or fewer employees, including the owner, may be exempt from the restriction.

But Zeid told CBC that employment standards officials have told him he can't open because he normally operates with more than four employees.