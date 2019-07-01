Fireworks and fun: Where to light up your Canada Day in Winnipeg

People looking to celebrate Canada Day in the nation's geographic centre can find plenty of action-packed fun in Winnipeg on holiday Monday.

Although most local grocers and retailers are prevented from opening their doors, the provincial law permits select exceptions so beer vendors, cannabis shops, restaurants and government-run liquor stores can remain open.

That law doesn't stop Manitobans from raising Canadian flags and painting the town red.

Fireworks

St. Norbert Farmers' Market: Early light show takes place at 7 p.m.



Early light show takes place at 7 p.m. The Forks: Late-night celebrations go out with a bang at 11 p.m.

Before the light show

Assiniboine Park: Find free entertainment and activities for all ages at the Lyric Theatre from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The outdoor patio at The Pavillion will be transformed into beer gardens, serving up food and cold beverages.



The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be offering discounted admission all day, with free admission for children under age five.



The Assiniboine Park Conservancy encourages people to choose active transportation, or park and ride for free from the Canadian Mennonite University at 500 Shaftesbury Blvd. from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canada Day spectators take in musical performances at the Lyric Theatre in Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park. (CBC)

Canadian Museum for Human Rights: Museum visitors pay a special fee of $5 for entry on July 1, which will get them access to the Mandela: Struggle for Freedom exhibit. The Prairie Voices choir is expected to perform at 11 a.m. outside the museum, alongside the museum's outdoor pop-up boutique.



