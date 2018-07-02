Quarter-sized hail, heavy rain and winds crash Canada Day festivities in southern Manitoba

Widespread showers and thunderstorms pelted southern Manitoba on Canada Day.

A eastward cold front passing through left large hail, strong gusts of wind and heavy rain in its wake, according to Environment Canada. The storms knocked out power to thousands of customers.

The weather agency says quarter-sized hail fell on Waskada and nickel-sized hail battered Inwood.

Storm clouds are seen near Arborg, Man. on Sunday. The area was pelted in the late afternoon with large hail, strong gusts of wind and heavy rain. (Melanie Verhaeghe/CBC)

Stonewall was drenched with nearly 60 millimetres of rain. Teulon received 27 millimetres.

In the Interlake as well, wind gusts exceeding 90 km/h were reported in Oakpoint and Twin Lakes Beach.

A funnel cloud was spotted in Winnipeg near Chief Peguis Trail, Environment Canada says.

On Lake Manitoba, a pair of waterspouts — a whirling funnel-like column of vapour and water that forms between a cloud and the earth's surface — was spotted west of St. Laurent. No damage was reported.

The storms left many people in the dark, including 9,000 customers in Winnipeg north of Higgins Avenue to Jefferson Avenue. Their power has since been restored.

As of Monday morning, Manitoba Hydro says 682 customers in Winnipeg are without electricity.