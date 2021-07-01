On Canada Day, thousands of Manitobans honour residential school survivors, those who died

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Thousands gathered in Winnipeg for two separate rallies on Canada Day, but instead of celebrating dressed in red and white, they remembered in orange.

A rally called "No Pride in Genocide" started at noon at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights to honour the children who never came home after being taken to residential schools, and to call on the federal government to take action.

"It's a day of reflection, in many ways a day of protest. Canada can't be at peace with itself, unless it comes to peace and harmony with Indigenous governments, as was intended with the signing of the treaties," said Dennis Meeches, the chief of Long Plain First Nation and spokesperson for Treaty One Nation.

"We demand Canada recognize Indian Residential Schools, Day Schools and the Sixties Scoop as a genocidal practice."

Ray Mason spoke at the No Pride in Genocide rally, saying he would only celebrate the fact that some people, including himself, survived residential schools. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Residential school survivor Ray Mason spoke at the rally and said Canada needs to wake up, because the world is watching.

"I could've been one of those children in those unmarked graves. To find out what happened to my fellow sisters and brothers, it really hurts me and it really makes me think twice," he said.

"I'm not going to celebrate. I will celebrate the fact that we survived the 150 years of colonialism."

Hundreds gathered at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Canada Day to call on the federal government to name Indian Residential Schools, Day Schools and the Sixties Scoop as acts of genocide. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

The group walked toward a sacred fire at the urban headquarters of Peguis First Nation on Portage Avenue.

Another group taking part in the Every Child Matters walk gathered at Portage and Main and marched toward the Manitoba Legislature.

Sue Caribou drums at the Every Child Matters walk in Winnipeg on Canada Day. She says it's been traumatizing learning about the unmarked graves on the sites of former residential schools because she could've been among them. (Stephanie Cram/CBC)

Another residential school survivor, Sue Caribou, was among them. She says it's been an emotional experience since the 215 unmarked graves were discovered in Kamloops, B.C.

"When they discovered the children, I felt like I was in residential school again," she said.

Caribou says being among other survivors makes her feel lucky.

"I have a lot of scars all over my body, but I'm grateful that I'm alive. I made it out of there."

Outside of Winnipeg, other communities are holding ceremonies and walks to honour residential school survivors and remember those who never made it home.

In western Manitoba, a group of people are walking 23 kilometres from the former Birtle Indian Residential School to Birdtail Sioux First Nation, about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Shamattawa First Nation Chief Eric Redhead removes a Canada flag he had hanging in his office in response to the hundreds of unmarked graves discovered at a former residential school site on Cowessess First Nation, Sask., this week. The community also cancelled its Canada Day celebrations. (Eric Redhead/Facebook)

In northern Manitoba, Tataskweyak Cree Nation is hosting a full day of prayers and ceremonies to honour their residential school survivors, as well as a walk.

The Manitoba communities of Churchill and Shamattawa First Nation have cancelled their Canada Day events. Thompson shifted its focus to include tributes to children lost to residential schools, and Shamattawa pulled down the Canadian flag.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who are triggered by these reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.