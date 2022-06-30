What's open and closed on Canada Day in Manitoba

Canada Day this year comes as some continue to reimagine the day's traditional celebrations, following discoveries of what are believed to be unmarked burial sites on the grounds of former residential schools across the country.

As a result, some events are being marked differently, such as the annual festivities at The Forks and a celebration in the city of Selkirk.

Some businesses and services are also changing their hours on the holiday.

Here's a look at what's open and closed on Friday.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination

Only people who meet Manitoba's current eligibility criteria can get a COVID-19 PCR test. Those swabs can be done by appointment only at Dakota Medical Centre and the Minor Illness and Injury Clinic.

More information is available on the province's website.

Information about where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine is also available on the province's website.

Shopping

Many shopping malls in Winnipeg are closed for Canada Day. Those malls are Garden City Shopping Centre, Grant Park Shopping Centre, St. Vital Centre and Kildonan Place.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg and CF Polo Park are both open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most of Manitoba's Liquor Marts are open with reduced hours, except for the one in the town of Carman. Hours for each location are listed on the Liquor Marts website.

The Forks Market is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Entertainment

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Children's Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

City-run golf courses in Winnipeg at Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park are open from sunrise to sunset.

City-run outdoor pools and spray pads are also open, while wading pools start opening on a staggered basis starting Friday. More information is available on the city's website.

For fitness and leisure centres, the Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The rest are closed.

Winnipeg Public Library locations are closed.

Garbage, buses, cemeteries, mail

In Winnipeg, garbage, recycling and yard waste are being picked up as usual on Friday.

The Brady Road Landfill for commercial customers is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot for residential customers is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg depots are closed.

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule, with added bus service on Route 11 Portage from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to allow for travel between The Forks and Assiniboine Park.

Bus service will also be extended Friday evening on routes leaving downtown, with the last buses departing around 12:40 a.m. Exact times are available on Navigo.

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but the administration office at Brookside Cemetery is closed.

Canada Post is closed and will not collect or deliver mail.