Canada Day event at The Forks to shine light on 'hard truths,' honour children in unmarked graves

Canada Day at The Forks in Winnipeg will be a more muted event this year, designed around remembrance and silence "to honour the children lost and now found."

The July 1 celebration at the popular gathering spot at the junction of the Red and Assiniboine rivers is typically one of the biggest in the province. The COVID-19 pandemic and public health restrictions meant it would be scaled back — a virtual event as it was last year — but the discovery of unmarked graves at residential school sites has given it a new focus.

"Our roots are Indigenous, so it was important to us that we not just carry on as if nothing had changed," said Clare MacKay, the vice-president of strategic initiatives at The Forks, which has as a gathering place for thousands of years.

"Pretty much as soon as we started seeing the discoveries in Kamloops and we started seeing calls to cancel Canada Day, we started thinking about what our responsibility was, especially as our site has such a rich history."

In May, Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in B.C. reported unmarked burials near the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Preliminary findings suggest the site contains the remains of about 215 children.

And last week, Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan announced preliminary findings of an estimated 751 unmarked graves in the community, about 140 kilometres east of Regina. The unmarked graves are at a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

Investigations are now underway at similar sites in Manitoba.

After consulting with Indigenous curator Niigaan Sinclair, The Forks created an online event for Canada Day that will begin with Sinclair offering his thoughts on the meaning and gravity of Canada Day this year.

That will be followed by a blessing and moment of silence to honour the children lost and now found, The Forks social media posts say.

It is important to talk about the recent events in Canada that continue to bring to light the violence perpetrated against Indigenous communities, the posts say.

"These stories are hard to hear and talk about — especially for Indigenous people, who experienced it first-hand — but it's important for Canadians to know that this has been their experience of this country."

@Niigaanwewidam, our Indigenous Curator at The Forks, offered some thoughts as we put together our virtual Canada Day show. He will be sharing a longer version of this in our 40 minute show, followed by a moment of silence to honour the children lost and now found.

The event will also feature words from elders Barbara and Clarence Nepinak and then performances from Manitoba artists, including First Nations jiggers.

"What we have done is, we hope, talk about some of those hard truths and find a way to start having those conversations," MacKay said.

"What our Canada Day might look like going forward? We'll be having those conversations as we carry on."

The Manitoba cities of Churchill and Thompson and Shamattawa First Nation have cancelled their Canada Day events. Shamattawa pulled down the Canadian flag.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, in an email to CBC News, said although the city issues permits for special events like Canada Day, it does not typically organize them and has no events of its own to cancel.

However, Bowman is asking people to consider becoming partners to Winnipeg's Indigenous Accord .

Inspired by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action, the accord compels signatories to publish an annual report that quantifies the measures they're taking to further the cause of reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada.

"Canada Day is a time to come together to celebrate our common bond as Canadians and to reflect upon the actions necessary for our country to live up to the ideals we hold dear," Bowman's emailed statement says.

"Going forward in the coming years, Canada Day activities should continue to evolve to better reflect our community's values of inclusion."