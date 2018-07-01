Winnipeg bursts with Canadian pride

Canada Day festivities are up and running in numerous places across Winnipeg.

At Assiniboine Park, an assortment of daytime activities are planned, including the introduction of 50 people into the Canadian family at a citizenship ceremony.

Folklorama programming takes over the Lyric Theatre this afternoon, with drumming and Latin music on tap.

A new Canadian signs the necessary documentation to become a citizen at a ceremony held on Canada Day at the Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg on July 1. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Food trucks, bouncy castles and face-painting will also run throughout the day.

Samy Fan is spending her third-ever Canada Day at the park with her three children.

"I'm looking forward to so many activities here and also I'm looking forward to the environment and exciting atmosphere."

Fifty people just became new Canadian citizens at a ceremony at Assiniboine Park. This man and his son were just sworn in and came all the way from Nigeria. Happy Canada Day! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/zMMZ83PG8s">pic.twitter.com/zMMZ83PG8s</a> —@AustinGrabish

Elsewhere, The Forks is hosting the city's biggest Canada Day bash. A host of musical performances, a powwow and an assortment of local artists and crafters are on hand.

Osborne Village is hosting its annual street festival on a one-kilometre stretch of Osborne Street and the first-ever Canada Day Métis Friendship Celebration is being held at Lower Fort Garry.

Fireworks will be set off in numerous locations tonight at dusk, including at The Forks and Assiniboia Downs.