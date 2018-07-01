Winnipeg bursts with Canadian pride
50 new citizens welcomed into the fold as country marks 151 years
Canada Day festivities are up and running in numerous places across Winnipeg.
At Assiniboine Park, an assortment of daytime activities are planned, including the introduction of 50 people into the Canadian family at a citizenship ceremony.
Folklorama programming takes over the Lyric Theatre this afternoon, with drumming and Latin music on tap.
Food trucks, bouncy castles and face-painting will also run throughout the day.
Samy Fan is spending her third-ever Canada Day at the park with her three children.
"I'm looking forward to so many activities here and also I'm looking forward to the environment and exciting atmosphere."
Fifty people just became new Canadian citizens at a ceremony at Assiniboine Park. This man and his son were just sworn in and came all the way from Nigeria. Happy Canada Day! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/zMMZ83PG8s">pic.twitter.com/zMMZ83PG8s</a>—@AustinGrabish
Elsewhere, The Forks is hosting the city's biggest Canada Day bash. A host of musical performances, a powwow and an assortment of local artists and crafters are on hand.
Osborne Village is hosting its annual street festival on a one-kilometre stretch of Osborne Street and the first-ever Canada Day Métis Friendship Celebration is being held at Lower Fort Garry.
Fireworks will be set off in numerous locations tonight at dusk, including at The Forks and Assiniboia Downs.
Canada's first Métis citizenship judge Suzanne Carrière takes a selfie with the crowd of new Canadians. Today was her first citizenship ceremony. She got emotional and wanted to have a memory of today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/jCHcsjf6u4">pic.twitter.com/jCHcsjf6u4</a>—@AustinGrabish
With files from Austin Grabish
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.