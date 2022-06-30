What to do on Canada Day in Manitoba this year

With pandemic restrictions lifted, Canada Day celebrations are back in communities across Manitoba, though some will look different this year.

Here's a rundown of events around the province.

Winnipeg

The Forks

While there won't be fireworks, there are a range of activities and entertainment planned at The Forks this Friday.

The Forks has recast its Canada Day festivities into what it says will be a more inclusive celebration of multiculturalism, which it's calling A New Day.

The day will open with a morning ceremony led by Elders Wanbdi Wakita and Pahan Pte San Win at Oodena Circle.

A powwow, Indigenous drumming, craft stations and performances by theatre groups and musicians are also scheduled throughout the day.

You can also take in the Manitoba African Cup of Nations Soccer Tournament.

The full schedule of events can be found here.

Assiniboia Downs

Assiniboia Downs is hosting a festival complete with fireworks, food trucks and live music, with Juno Award-winning artist Hawksley Workman headlining.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

However, Peguis First Nation, who leases the racetrack and grandstand land to Assiniboia Downs, issued a statement earlier this week saying it is not associated with the event and will not be celebrating Canada Day this year, in light of Canada's reckoning with the legacy of the residential school system and other significant challenges facing First Nations people.

Assiniboine Park

Canada Day events at Assiniboine Park begin at 11 a.m. on Friday with an Indigenous blessing from knowledge keeper Vern Dano at the Lyric Theatre, and continue until 5 p.m. with music, performances, makers and activities.

A full list activities can be found here.

Osborne Village

The decades-old Canada Day tradition of a street party in Osborne Village won't be returning this year.

Instead, the Osborne Village Business Improvement Zone will introduce Happy Fridays in the Village, with live music at the bell tower near Osborne and Stradbrook, 12 patios and walking tours of the neighbourhood throughout the summer.

The first Happy Friday will be on July 1 this year.

Brandon

Canada Day celebrations will take place at the Brandon Riverbank park this Friday.

Entertainment begins at 10 a.m. at the Fusion Credit Union Stage, with performances and family-friendly activities scheduled throughout the day.

Fireworks are set to go off at 11 p.m.

Find the full schedule here.

Thompson

Activities in Thompson are set to take place at the Thompson Regional Community Centre and C.A. Nesbitt Arena, the city's website says.

A pancake breakfast will take place at the arena from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Then, a variety of musical performances will take place at the arena starting at 1:30 p.m. with fiddler Jonathon Daniels.

There's also laser tag and mini-putt at the Gordon Beard Arena.

The day wraps up with fireworks at dusk, which can be seen from the community centre's parking lot.

A full schedule is posted here.

Selkirk

The City of Selkirk is hosting Canada Day activities at Selkirk Recreation Complex.

In addition to live entertainment, food vendors and fireworks, the city will incorporate several educational components, ranging from an Indigenous-themed scavenger hunt to a storybook walk about residential schools, into its event.

Information can be found here.

Steinbach

The City of Steinbach is partnering with the Mennonite Heritage Village to put on a range of family-friendly activities this year, including horse-drawn wagon rides and face painting.

Activities during the day will take place at the Mennonite Heritage Village, with evening events scheduled at the Steinbach Soccer Park.

The full list of activities can be found here.

Dauphin

For lovers of songs about pickup trucks and heartbreak, Dauphin's Countryfest returns this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

If that's not your jam, there are also fireworks scheduled in nearby Grandview, while Swan River is hosting a day of live entertainment at the Ag Grounds.

Other communities

You can follow these links for event info in other communities around Manitoba: