What's open and what's closed this Canada Day in Winnipeg

This Canada Day will be quite different in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Manitobans will have to get creative to celebrate.

Here's what you need to know about what's open and what's closed in Winnipeg this holiday Wednesday.

Shopping

All of the shopping malls in Winnipeg are closed on Canada Day.

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts in the city will be open on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several beer stores also will be open on one or both days for booze purchases.

Activities

Looking for something else to do on Canada Day?

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Assiniboine Park Zoo is open for regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Children's Museum is still closed due to COVID-19, and the Manitoba Museum is closed for the holiday.

City services

Most of the city's libraries are closed because of the pandemic, and on Wednesday, all of them will keep the lights out for Canada Day.

Outdoor pools are set to start reopening on July 3, so cooling off at those places won't be an option on Canada Day.

Spray pads will flow all summer long from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., including statutory holidays.

Check the city's website for indoor swimming and other recreation options.

The Brady and Panet 4R depots are closed, but the Pacific depot is open on Wednesday.

The City of Winnipeg said there are no road closures anticipated this Canada Day.

Online celebrations

This year, the celebrations can't look like they normally do.

The Forks will host a virtual Canada Day celebration , but there will be no fireworks or live shows on site.

In lieu of a show on Canada Day, Archangel Fireworks will showcase a video of a fireworks demonstration filmed in a secret location. It will feature a performance by local singer Faouzia.

Taylor Janzen was slated to perform with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra on Canada Day, but instead she will perform with a WSO cellist in an empty CN Field.

There will also be a rendition of O Canada captured in a canoe on the Assiniboine River.

The celebrations that are normally held at Assiniboine Park and in Osborne Village are also cancelled this year.