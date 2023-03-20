Manitoba campers urged to save their favourites before new reservation service launches

A new Parks Reservation Service website will launch on March 28, and the province wants campers to be ready for the fresh start.

The current booking website will remain open until March 24 at 4 p.m. to give campers the chance to make note of their favourite sites from past reservations, according to a Monday news release. Account information will not be transferred between sites, so users will have to create a new account on the updated site.

The province also recommends campers familiarize themselves with the new service before the campsite bookings open.

Due to flood-related repairs, Otter Falls Campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Tulabi Falls walk-in backcountry sites in Nopiming Provincial Park and Birch Point Provincial Park will not open for reservation.

Reservations for the 2023 season will take place over the course of six days in April. The registration schedule is as follows:

April 3: all cabins, yurts and group use areas.

April 5: Campsite reservations for all western and northern region parks.

April 11: campsite reservations for Birds Hill and Winnipeg Beach.

April 12: Campsite reservations for Nopiming.

April 14: All remaining locations including Camp Morton, Grand Beach, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield and Watchorn.