Camping spots limited at Manitoba's parks for Canada Day weekend

If you don't already have a camping spot at a Manitoba provincial park for the July long weekend, your options are limited.

Most of the bookings at provincially run campgrounds have been snagged, a Manitoba Parks official said Thursday, ahead of what's forecast to be a balmy Canada Day weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb to about 30 C.

"It's great to have the parks buzzing with activity," said Elisabeth Ostrop, manager of recreation and education services for Manitoba Parks.

"For those that didn't plan ahead it might be a bad thing, because they're gonna be like me — making day trips to the park rather than staying overnight."

Book early, says Manitoba Parks

That could change, Ostrop said, depending on the conditions — people will sometimes cancel their bookings, opening up spots, if the weather turns.

As of Thursday, the provincial booking website still had a finite number of camping spots in a few areas.

There's availability at Paint Lake Provincial Park, south of Thompson, as well as the Manipogo Provincial Park close to Dauphin.

In southeastern Manitoba, Moose Lake Provincial Park, near Buffalo Point, is an option.

"If you're willing to drive or you're living close to those areas, you might still want to book ahead to make sure you can get a site," Ostrop said.

She adds that fires are permitted at any time in all provincial parks, but only in approved pits. Open fires are prohibited.

Visit the provincial registration website to secure your venue for Canada Day weekend.