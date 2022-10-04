Camper truck stolen at gunpoint while man slept inside, RCMP say

A man was beaten and run over while another was kidnapped when the camper truck they were sleeping in was stolen on the weekend in western Manitoba, RCMP say.

The men had stopped for the night on the side of Highway 227, just off the Yellowhead Highway northwest of Portage la Prairie, with one sleeping in the truck cab and the other in the camper.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the door to the cab was pulled open by three men who yelled at the sleeping man to get out. They assaulted him and threatened him with a gun before getting inside the truck and running him over as they left, police said in a news release.

The three men were aware of the person still sleeping in the camper when they drove off, police said.

The truck was found a short time later near the intersection of the Yellowhead and Highway 50, about 12 kilometres away.

The man who had been sleeping, a 69-year-old from India, was found safe inside the camper. The three men who stole the truck had fled.

The 33-year-old man who was assaulted and run over was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have little information about the attackers, who were all wearing dark clothing. One is described as having a large build and wearing a dark-coloured mask over his face.

Police ask for anyone with information to please call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers website.

