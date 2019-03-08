Manitoba plans to cut campaign expense rebates for political parties
Reimbursements gave PCs and NDP close to $1 million each in last provincial election
The Manitoba government is eliminating a public subsidy for political campaign expenses such as advertising, office rent and staff wages.
An omnibus budget bill now before the legislature would do away with a rebate that reimburses provincial parties and candidates 50 per cent of general campaign expenses.
It would maintain a separate 100-per-cent rebate for candidate expenses related specifically to child care and disability-related costs.
In the last election campaign, the Progressive Conservatives and NDP received close to $1 million each in reimbursements, while the Liberals got more than a quarter-million dollars.
Even with the reimbursements, the Liberals and NDP took more than a year to pay off their campaign debts.
Premier Brian Pallister has spoken out against public subsidies for political parties, and in 2016 he eliminated an annual subsidy for political parties that was based on how many votes they had received in the previous two elections.
