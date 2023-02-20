Manitoba elder remembered for sharing Dakota ceremonies, teachings with hundreds around the world

Tributes from people across the globe are pouring in after the passing of a Manitoba elder earlier this month, who helped share his Dakota ceremonies and teachings with hundreds of people.

Calvin Pompana, 78, died on Feb. 11 at the Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg, an obituary published Saturday in the Winnipeg Free Press said.

The elder is being remembered as a ceremonial leader, storyteller and Royal Canadian Navy veteran, with people from across Canada, the U.S. and even as far as Sweden paying their respects, his daughter Lila Pompana said.

"I knew a lot about my dad, but now I know so much more. It's really beautiful how many people he touched all over the world," she told CBC News on Sunday.

Calvin was a spiritual man who devoted his life to the betterment of Indigenous peoples, she said, helping hundreds of Indigenous men begin or reconnect to their spiritual journeys through his role as an elder at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

"He really believed that everyone was deserving of ceremony, and knowing their culture and where they came from," Lila said.

Calvin embraced sobriety in 1976, and helped others do the same, but his daughter said he didn't judge anyone struggling with addictions. (Submitted by Lila Pompana)

Calvin was born in Rivers, Man., 40 kilometres northwest of Brandon, and grew up between that community and Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, where he attended day school, before being sent to residential schools in Brandon and Portage la Prairie.

All of his siblings attended residential schools, said Lila. "He really took such an awful [experience] and devoted his life to helping people."

He passed traditional Dakota knowledge to others through his work at numerous Manitoba organizations, including the Brandon and Portage la Prairie friendship centres, as well as the University of Winnipeg.

Just the feeling of being his daughter was so nice, because you felt very safe. - Lila Pompana, daughter

Her father had been sober since Jan. 1, 1976, and helped her embrace sobriety too, but Lila said he did not judge those who struggled with addictions.

"He was very understanding of people who were trying to get sober, or were just not interested in getting sober."

What Lila will miss the most about her father are the many people who came up to him in public to express how much he had helped them.

"That'll be something I'll really, really miss physically being around," she said.

"Just the feeling of being his daughter was so nice, because you felt very safe."

'He liked all people'

Yvonne Vizina, a friend and colleague of Calvin's at the University of Winnipeg, said she was touched by the number of people who were influenced by his ceremonial teachings and who travelled from across the country to attend his funeral in Sioux Valley last week.

"He shared those teachings, taught new generations of people how to do those things, and they came and paid their respects," Vizina told CBC on Sunday.

"I appreciated being able to be there and sharing that celebration of life."

For the last three years, the two worked together intensely to address the many questions that the pandemic brought up, as it caused many to reflect on their relationships with the earth and with each other.

"He shared many of his insights, teachings, traditional songs, and philosophies about how we're supposed to be living in this world and interacting with each other," she said.

He liked all people and I greatly respected how he interacted with other people. - Yvonne Vizina, colleague and friend

Vizina is currently working on producing a collection of stories and songs that Calvin left in her care. They will be shared with his community, Dakota people and anyone who wants to learn from them, she said.

What she will remember most about Calvin was his love of people.

"He loved talking with people and he was always so patient and kind, and it didn't matter if you were not Dakota or Indigenous," she said.

"He liked all people and I greatly respected how he interacted with other people, including myself."