Pandemic Perspectives: finding harmony amid COVID-19 chaos

When I chose to leave my home state of California in 2004 for a job with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, I was filled with sadness and excitement.

I left family and friends behind, nervous about relocating to a city full of strangers, terrified at the thought of learning how to drive on snow and ice.

More than a decade later, I am proud to say I love my life in Manitoba! Over the years I have met some amazing people, gone on outdoor adventures in every season, put down roots, started a family and recently became a Canadian citizen.

Before COVID-19, I would have described myself as a typical working mom — balancing career and family, shuttling kids back and forth to school and various activities, trying to make time for self care, despite a perpetually hectic schedule.

Like most families, we've had to make a lot of changes.

My life seems to be even busier now than it was before the pandemic - Callie Siverson Overheu

I am grateful to still be employed by the symphony, but at a reduced scale — performances are (at the time of this writing) cancelled or postponed.

My partner, a freelance musician, has suffered a significant reduction in income and is now working exclusively from home.

My 15-year-old son is doing blended learning and goes to school one or two days a week. We are homeschooling my 12-year-old daughter. No one goes out except for school, work, some exercise and the occasional grocery pickup.

Instead of our usual early morning rush to school, we've settled into a comfortable routine that feels more natural to a family of night owls. School often starts in the late morning and lasts until early evening. We cover the traditional subjects and also explore other activities, such as calligraphy, cross-stitch and learning the oboe.

During study breaks, my daughter scrolls through Instagram, while I grab my horn for a brief practice session. While all this is going on, my partner and I balance our own work commitments, trading places in the office to teach our music students over Zoom.

The WSO management made every effort to ensure the safety of musicians and concert-goers, back when live concerts were being performed, before this latest lockdown. And even though the WSO has postponed some concerts in light of the new restrictions, future performances will be broadcast via live stream to reach an even broader audience.

My life seems to be even busier now that is was before the pandemic; and when I manage to get some time to myself, I seem to spend it worrying:

I worry about catching COVID-19 and what kind of damage it might to do my lungs.

I worry about whether the WSO and other arts organizations will survive after the pandemic.

I worry about the health and safety of my family and friends in California. I wonder how long it will be before I can see them again.

And there is another angst. It's hard to watch the political turmoil in the U.S. right now, because there are people I love who belong to both political parties, and it's been discouraging to watch them become more and more polarized. I hope the election is resolved peacefully.

I fight this relentless anxiety by using some of the strategies I learned as a performer: eating a banana, practicing body awareness exercises and deep, regular breathing. And when all else fails, I look around at my family and try to focus on the bright spots in this dark time.

For one, I've never gotten to spend so much unscheduled time with my kids. Between work, school, friends and extra-curricular activities, there were days when we hardly saw each other. Now we have lots of time to talk and play games together.

I have never felt more fortunate to be 'stuck' in Canada - Callie Siverson Overheu

After years of learning difficulties, my daughter is now thriving in an environment at home with lots of attention and individual instruction. My son is learning how to manage his time and work independently — valuable skills that will help him later in life. He's also learned how to change a tire, tutor his sister in geometry and even rekindled an interest in watercolour painting.

This is the longest I have gone without seeing my family in California and I miss them terribly. But for the first time, they can buy tickets to the WSO's live stream concerts (once they resume again) and actually see me perform.

When all this is over, I want to pack the kids into our station wagon and drive to California, stopping at every tourist trap, every national park along the way. I want to visit with my family and have long relaxing days on the beach, hiking in the mountains and eating all the peaches and nectarines we can pick off the trees.

But given all the uncertainty in the world right now, I have never felt more fortunate to be "stuck" in Canada.

