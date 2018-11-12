Manitoban waits to see if home will be in path of California wildfires

A Manitoba-born man who lives just a few miles from the wildfires that are ravaging California says he is watching anxiously to see if his home might be in harm's way.

Kelly Edwards, originally from Pine Falls, Man., has been living in California for a year.

His home in Sylmar, Calif., in the San Fernando Valley, is about 12 kilometres from West Hills, one of the areas evacuated due to the Woolsey fire that is threatening homes north of Los Angeles.

Kelly Edwards is from Pine Falls, Man., but now lives and works in California. (Kelly Edwards/Facebook )

Edwards is in Manitoba right now, working on a business opportunity, but he lives with roommates who are keeping tabs on the fires.

"Just being seven miles away from the fire, it's very possible that the fire could travel to where I live. Right now everybody's just watching to see what happens," he said.

Statewide, 150,000 people have been displaced as more than 8,000 fire crews battle wildfires that have scorched nearly 1,040 square kilometres of land, with out-of-state crews continuing to arrive.

The most destructive of the fires was in northern California, where people died as flames reduced the town of Paradise, population 27,000, to a smoking ruin and continued to scorch surrounding communities.

Wildfires aren't uncommon in California, so when they began, most people thought they might burn up a few square kilometres of land and then die out, Edwards said.

No one expect them to be this destructive, he said.

Edwards created this map, showing how big the Woosley fire in the Malibu area is. (Kelly Edwards )

"It's crazy to think that a fire so far away could come so close," he said.

If the fire comes within four to six kilometres of their home, his roommates will likely leave, he said.

If it weren't for some business meetings being delayed, he would have been there right now.

"And I think my family would have been very worried about me."