High snowbanks jeopardized Winnipeg student crossing guards' safety: CAA

High snowbanks and icy, rutted roads put some Winnipeg student crossing guards in danger this year, according to CAA.

In a letter to Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface), the group said the recent winter's snow clearing operations created safety issues for school patrols — student volunteers who help other students cross the street safely during rush hour.

Schools reported "an increased amount of safety issues due to high snowbanks, lack of snow clearing around schools and school crossing zones," the letter states. Some schools paused the program altogether, not allowing their Grade 5 and 6 students out at all. That left some students to cross the street without supervision, according to the letter.

"When the snowbanks were as high as they were, and the patrollers can't see around the snowbank, they're potentially walking into traffic with basically just a flag," said Heather Mack, CAA's manager for government and community relations.

"That's just totally unsafe. These school patrollers are taking leadership positions in their schools, and we need to make sure that they stay safe as well."

Mack said CAA asked Winnipeg schools in February what their experiences were like with snow clearing and removal. After hearing their responses, they decided to write to Allard, who is the chair of the city's public works committee.

Now Mack said CAA wants to have a point person at the City of Winnipeg so they can direct safety concerns to them in the future.

"We want to see the city have really good, open communication," said Mack.

"We have that relationship with the Winnipeg Police Service, so we just asked for the city that we have a single point of contact where we can bring all of the school concerns into one spot."

The city's snow-clearing policy explicitly states areas around elementary schools are a priority when it comes to removing tall snowbanks.

Winnipeg Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface) wants to hear from city staff about snow clearing near elementary schools. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Allard said he wants to hear from city staff on this. He said he's asked for an explanation about other snow-clearing issues, but he's heard that staff are following the city's policy.

"Why is it, if this is already council policy, that we're hearing complaints about volunteer patrol programs getting cancelled because of high snowbanks? That's the obvious question," said Allard in an interview.

"We'll hear from the public service that we have one of the best snow-clearing programs in Canada. I think that's likely true. I think there are some deficiencies."

Allard said if there's an issue on the front lines with snow-clearing crews, it's up to the city's executive policy committee to find a solution.

The city's Riel community committee unanimously voted to have city staff work with CAA and address the issue of high snowbanks and uncleared sidewalks near schools. City staff would also come up with a better communication system to make sure the lines are open for any concerns from CAA.

The suggestion goes to the city's public works committee June 9.