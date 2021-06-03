Taylor Avenue in Winnipeg voted worst road in Manitoba in 2021: automobile association

A street passing through Winnipeg's Grant Park and River Heights areas has been named the worst road in Manitoba by the Canadian Automobile Association.

The CAA, a national non-profit that advocates for issues such as road safety infrastructure while offering services like roadside assistance, collects votes every year to tabulate what are the worst 10 roads in each region.

Taylor Avenue, which runs from Pembina Highway to Shaftesbury Boulevard in Winnipeg, was voted the worst road in Manitoba in its debut on CAA Manitoba's top-10 worst roads list, according to a news release that cites the street's potholes and "crumbling infrastructure."

Provincial Roads 307 and 250 finished second and third, respectively, the release says.

CAA Manitoba top-10 worst roads in 2021: 1. Taylor Avenue, Winnipeg

2. Provincial Road 307

3. Provincial Road 250

4. Provincial Road 450

5. Trunk Highway 34

6. Saskatchewan Avenue, Winnipeg

7. St. James Street, Winnipeg

8. Sherwin Road, Winnipeg

9. Waller Ave, Winnipeg

10. Empress Street, Winnipeg

Potholes and crumbling pavement are still the top issue identified by Manitoba motorists, followed by traffic congestion, said Heather Mack, CAA Manitoba spokesperson, in the release.

Cyclists and pedestrians, in particular, highlighted potholes, poor cycling infrastructure and "sidewalk obstructions" as top concerns, Mack added.

This year's worst roads list features more provincial highways, as the City of Winnipeg's spending on road renewal has helped improve road conditions, the release says.

Nearly 3,000 votes were cast in this year's campaign and 421 roads, from 55 municipalities in Manitoba, were nominated, the release says.

About 10 per cent of voters were cyclists and pedestrians, it adds.